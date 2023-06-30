The Global Bone Cement Glue Market is forecasted to grow by USD 493.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Cement Glue Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472171/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the bone cement glue market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders due to rise in trauma cases, increasing number of sports injuries, and rise in geriatric population.



The bone cement glue market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory surgery centers



By Type

• Bone cement

• Bone glue



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the bone cement glue market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements and new product launches and growing medical tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the bone cement glue market covers the following areas:

• Bone cement glue market sizing

• Bone cement glue market forecast

• Bone cement glue market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone cement glue market vendors that include 3M Co., aap Implantate AG, Arthrex Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Enovis Corp., Exactech Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Orthofix Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Tecres Spa, Teknimed, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Also, the bone cement glue market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

