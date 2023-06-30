The Global Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market is forecasted to grow by USD 682.97 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472167/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the metal powder bed fusion market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased preference for additive manufacturing, rise in demand for metal PBF technology from developing countries, and increase in demand for metal PBF additive manufacturing from automotive industry.



The metal powder bed fusion market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Medical and healthcare

• Aerospace and defense

• Automotive

• Oil and gas

• Automation and others



By Type

• Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS)

• Selective laser sintering (SLS)

• Electron beam melting (EBM)

• Selective laser melting (SLM)



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of automation in additive manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the metal powder bed fusion market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for metal PBF 3D printing in aerospace sector and emerging applications of metal PBF 3D printing in medical and healthcare industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the metal powder bed fusion market covers the following areas:

• Metal powder bed fusion market sizing

• Metal powder bed fusion market forecast

• Metal powder bed fusion market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal powder bed fusion market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., Additive Industries BV, Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Eplus 3D, FIVES SAS, General Electric Co., Heimerle Meule GmbH, Hoganas AB, Markforged Holding Corp., MATERIALISE NV, Nikon Corp., Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, Sisma SpA, Stratasys Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, Velo3D Inc., voxeljet AG, and Xact Metal Inc.. Also, the metal powder bed fusion market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

