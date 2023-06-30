The Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3394.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472166/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the spinal implants and surgical devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, growing focus on developing custom implants, and rising healthcare expenditure.



The spinal implants and surgical devices market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Open surgeries

• Minimally invasive surgeries



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Specialty clinics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the spinal implants and surgical devices market growth during the next few years. Also, favorable reimbursement scenario and increasing geriatric population will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the spinal implants and surgical devices market covers the following areas:

• Spinal implants and surgical devices market sizing

• Spinal implants and surgical devices market forecast

• Spinal implants and surgical devices market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spinal implants and surgical devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bioventus LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Exactech Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Implanet SA, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Spine Wave Inc., Spineart SA, Stryker Corp., ulrich GmbH and Co. KG, and Xtant Medical Inc.. Also, the spinal implants and surgical devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

