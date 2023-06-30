Gaming Market Revenues to Reach USD 376.08 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Gaming Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 245.10 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period.

Video gaming trends are experiencing a massive surge in terms of players and revenue. With continuous technological advancements, game developers are enhancing the experience of gamers. The rise of mobile gaming, the popularity of online multiplayer games, and the increasing use of virtual and augmented reality technologies are augmenting the gaming market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 245.10 billion Market Size (2028) USD 376.08 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.94% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rising internet connectivity and increasing adoption of smartphones. The advent of high bandwidth connectivity like 5G. Advancements in cloud technology.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Gaming Market?

The gaming market is buzzing, with prominent players competing for market share. They are building new technologies and platforms while also enhancing the current technologies to provide the best experience to gamers.

The most significant players in the global gaming market to look out for in 2023 are,

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Nexon Company

Nintendo Co. Ltd

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd

ZeptoLab OOO

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Sega Games Co. Ltd

Capcom Co. Ltd

NetEase Inc.

Interactive Entertainment

Beijing Kunlun Technology Co. Ltd





Key Highlights from the Global Gaming Market Report :

The Growing Popularity of Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming continues to grow rapidly. In 2022, there were 2.7 billion mobile players worldwide, and the number of mobile game downloads reached a staggering 90 billion.

RPG and hyper casual are leading genres. RPG games accounted for 31% of in-app purchase spending, while hyper casual games were the most downloaded genre, contributing to 29% of all mobile game downloads.

Mobile gaming appeals to a diverse audience. Approximately 21% of Android apps and 25% of iOS apps downloaded are mobile games.

Asia-Pacific – The World’s Gaming Hotspot

52% of gamers worldwide are from Asia-Pacific, with China and Japan leading in front. China spends the most on mobile gaming, while Japan has the highest per capita spending.

Restrictions on game time and license approval processes in China are being eased. The growing gaming population is expected to boost the gaming industry further in the region in the coming years.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Gaming Market?

In February 2023, Vi entered into e-sports in partnership with Gamerji.

In September 2022, Fnatic and ASOS signed a three-year deal to bridge the worlds of fashion with gaming.





Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Gaming Market Based on the Type of Game and Geography:

By Gaming Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Mobile Games

Console Games

Downloaded/Box PC Games

Browser PC Games

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)



North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Iran Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa







In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Gaming Market Report (2023-2028).

