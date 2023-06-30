Body Contour Tech: Body Contouring Devices Market Set to Soar Past USD 3.35 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Body Contouring Devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing aesthetic consciousness, increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight population, advancements in technology and treatment options, rising disposable incomes, expanding beauty and wellness industry, growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, the influence of social media and celebrity culture, improving safety and efficacy of body contouring devices, rising focus on personal appearance and self-confidence, increasing awareness about the benefits of body contouring procedures is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the body contouring Devices market , growing demand for non-surgical body contouring treatments, rise in combination therapies for enhanced results, increasing popularity of non-invasive fat reduction techniques, development of portable and home-use body contouring devices, advancements in radiofrequency and ultrasound technologies, the emergence of cryolipolysis as a popular treatment modality, expanding market for body contouring devices in emerging economies, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in body contouring technology, focus on personalized treatment plans and customization options, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Body Contouring Devices Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 63

Figures -75

Body Contouring Devices (SHM) is a field of engineering that uses sensors to monitor the health of structures over time. This information can be used to identify and predict damage and to take steps to prevent failures.

Prominent Players in Body Contouring Devices Market

Acellent

Aconsense

Applied Acoustics

Bridge Diagnostics

Cirrus Research

Cowi

E2S

Encardio

Fugro

HBM

Honeywell

Infrasense

International SOS

MaaXsensors

MIDAS

Norsar

R.M.I.

RSM

Sensit Technologies

Vibrating Systems and Controls

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/body-contouring-devices-market

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



1.35 Billion 2030 Value Projection



3.35 Billion CAGR 14.3% Segments Covered















Product Type Invasive Devices, Invasive Devices



Application Non-Surgical Skin Resurfacing, Non-Surgical Skin Tightening, Cellulite Treatment, Liposuction



Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Non-surgical fat reduction dominated the global online market as they have gained widespread popularity among individuals seeking body contouring treatments. These procedures use techniques such as cryolipolysis, ultrasound, and radiofrequency to target and reduce localized pockets of fat without surgery. Non-surgical fat reduction procedures offer benefits such as minimal downtime, non-invasiveness, and targeted fat reduction, which appeal to a broad range of patients.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/body-contouring-devices-market

Clinics and Medical Spas are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, clinics and medical spas are the leading segment due to their professional expertise. In addition, clinics and medical spas typically offer a comprehensive range of body contouring services, including non-surgical fat reduction, cellulite treatment, skin tightening, and liposuction. This broad portfolio allows them to cater to a diverse patient base with varying aesthetic goals and preferences, thereby driving sales.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a strong culture of beauty and aesthetics, and there is a significant demand for procedures that enhance physical appearance. The influence of media, celebrity culture, and the emphasis on personal appearance contributes to the popularity of body contouring treatments in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Body Contouring Devices market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Body Contouring Devices.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/body-contouring-devices-market

Key Developments in Body Contouring Devices Market

In February 2023, Nova Metrix LLC acquired Vallen Systeme, a German manufacturer of monitoring systems. This acquisition added Vallen Systeme's expertise in acoustic emission and Body Contouring Devices technologies to Nova Metrix's product offerings.

In March 2023, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH acquired Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., a leading provider of data acquisition and processing systems for SHM applications. This acquisition strengthened Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH's position in the SHM market and expanded its portfolio of data acquisition and processing solutions.

Key Questions Answered in Body Contouring Devices Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market

Global 3D Cell Culture Market

Global Synthetic Biology Market

Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com