Cybersecurity Market Revenues to Reach USD 314.28 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

As technology is rapidly advancing in all phases of life, cybersecurity has become a crucial element in all aspects. Proliferating trends like bring your own device (BYOD), artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and machine learning are boosting the demand for rock-solid cybersecurity solutions across industries, as the world is facing new and emerging modes of cyberattacks and threats every day. Cybersecurity solutions safeguard organizations by monitoring, detecting, reporting, and countering internet-based threats such as spyware, malware, and phishing, ensuring data confidentiality.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 182.86 billion Market Size (2028) USD 314.28 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 11.44% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing need for cybersecurity in the healthcare industry. Governments worldwide are investing more in national security. Increasing demand for data security and confidentiality.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Cybersecurity Market?

There are several global and regional players in the highly competitive cybersecurity market. Despite the challenges and barriers posed by established players and other factors, many new players have successfully gained traction in the market.

The most significant players in the global cybersecurity market in 2023 are,

Key Highlights from the Cybersecurity Market Report :

Unprecedented Demand from Healthcare Industry

The healthcare sector has become a prime target for cybercriminals due to valuable data and increased vulnerability after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cybercriminals are using ransomware to threaten hospitals and medical services. Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are being employed to automate cybersecurity measures in such institutions.

Significant partnerships and initiatives are being undertaken to enhance healthcare cybersecurity globally.





Growing Importance of Cybersecurity in North America

Cyberattacks impacted 422.14 million individuals in the United States alone in 2022, and the threats are only increasing.

The US government is allocating substantial funds to support cybersecurity research and development.

Canada is investing heavily to protect thousands of vulnerable provincial government websites, positioning the country as a global leader in cybersecurity.





What are the Latest Developments in the Cybersecurity Market?

In March 2023, CrowdStrike and Dell Technologies formed a partnership to offer affordable cybersecurity products and services for enterprises.

In March 2023, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd introduced Infinity Global Services, a comprehensive security solution that enables businesses of all sizes to protect their systems from the cloud to the network to the endpoint.





Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Cybersecurity Market Based on Product Type, Deployment Mode, End-user Industry, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Solutions Application Security Cloud Security Consumer Security Software Data Security Identity and Access Management Infrastructure Protection Integrated Risk Management Network Security Equipment Other Solutions Services Professional Managed





By Deployment Mode (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) On-premise Cloud

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) BFSI Healthcare Aerospace and Defense IT and Telecommunication Government Retail Manufacturing Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain The Netherlands Nordic Region Poland Russia Asia-Pacific China South Korea Japan India Singapore Malaysia Australia Indonesia Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia Argentina Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates GCC South Africa Egypt Morocco







