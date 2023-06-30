Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Revenues to Reach USD 21.19 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

| Source: Mordor Intelligence Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, INDIA

Hyderabad, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Saudi Arabian Poultry Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 17.32 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The Saudi poultry market provides numerous opportunities for potential market entrants, owing to the substantial poultry meat consumption in the country. The market is also witnessing significant growth due to booming tourism, the foodservice industry, shifting consumer trends, and progressive retail distribution networks. There is also an increase in the demand for animal protein, along with the increasing preference for low-fat and high-protein diets among consumers.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute   Details 
Market Size (2023)  USD 17.32 billion 
Market Size (2028)  USD 21.19 billion 
CAGR (2023 – 2028)  4.11% 
Study Period  2018 - 2028 
Forecast Units  Value (USD billion) 
Report Scope  Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends  
 Key Market Drivers  Favorable government initiatives to boost production. 
High meat consumption levels in the Middle East.


Who are the Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market?

The Saudi poultry market is highly competitive. Market players are constantly looking to increase their market share.

In 2023, the top poultry companies in the Saudi Arabia market with a majority of the market share include:

  • Al Watania Poultry
  • Almarai Company Limited
  • Saudi Radwa Food Company Ltd
  • Al Kabeer Group Me
  • Balady Poultry Trading Company
  • Sunbulah Group
  • Arabian Farms Development Company Ltd
  • Americana Group Inc.
  • Tanmiah Food Company
  • Almunajem Foods Co.
  • JBS SA

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Report:

Favorable Government Initiatives to Boost Production

  • Saudi Arabia has one of the highest consumption levels in the region. There is a rising preference for a high-protein and low-fat diet, along with the escalating demand for animal protein.
  • Saudi notably depends on imports to meet consumer demand for poultry meat and other products. The Saudi government has also taken various initiatives to boost production in the country over the past few years. It is engaged in multiple trade deals and establishing new bonds with major poultry-meat-producing countries to meet rising consumer demand for high-quality meat.

Broiler Meat is a Significant Product Segment

  • Owing to the increase in the number of working women in the country, the preference for convenient, ready-to-eat, and ready-to-cook products, packaged food products, including broiler meat, have risen.
  • Local market players are forming partnerships with global players to expand their product reach. Due to the rising market demand, leading players increasingly invest in the broiler meat segment to consolidate their market shares.

What are the latest developments in the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market?

  • In October 2022, Brazil’s BRF started a poultry project in Saudi Arabia with the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) with a combined investment of USD 500 million.
  • In August 2022, Seara, a JBS SA brand, launched its superior-quality frozen foods in the Middle East.
  • In June 2022, Tanmiah Food Company extended its poultry production capacity in Saudi Arabia by upgrading its primary processing facility in Riyadh.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Based on Product Type and Distribution Channel.

  • Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Eggs
    • Broiler Meat
    • Processed Meat
      • Nuggets and Popcorn
      • Burgers
      • Mortadella
      • Franks, Sausages, and Hot Dogs
      • Marinated Poultry Products
      • Other Processed Poultry Meats
  • Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
      • Hotels
      • Restaurants
      • Catering
      • Modern Trade (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets)
      • Other Distribution Channels

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Saudi Arabian Poultry Market Report (2023-2028).

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Tanmiah Food Company.
                            
                            
                                Almunajem Foods Co.
                            
                            
                                JBS SA
                            
                            
                                Almarai Company Limited
                            
                            
                                Saudi Radwa Food Company Ltd
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        Saudi Arabia Poultry Meat Market - Mordor Intelligence
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data