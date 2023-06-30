Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Revenues to Reach USD 21.19 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Saudi Arabian Poultry Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 17.32 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The Saudi poultry market provides numerous opportunities for potential market entrants, owing to the substantial poultry meat consumption in the country. The market is also witnessing significant growth due to booming tourism, the foodservice industry, shifting consumer trends, and progressive retail distribution networks. There is also an increase in the demand for animal protein, along with the increasing preference for low-fat and high-protein diets among consumers.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 17.32 billion Market Size (2028) USD 21.19 billion CAGR (2023 – 2028) 4.11% Study Period 2018 - 2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Favorable government initiatives to boost production. High meat consumption levels in the Middle East.



Who are the Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market ?

The Saudi poultry market is highly competitive. Market players are constantly looking to increase their market share.

In 2023, the top poultry companies in the Saudi Arabia market with a majority of the market share include:

Al Watania Poultry



Almarai Company Limited

Saudi Radwa Food Company Ltd

Al Kabeer Group Me

Balady Poultry Trading Company

Sunbulah Group

Arabian Farms Development Company Ltd

Americana Group Inc.

Tanmiah Food Company

Almunajem Foods Co.

JBS SA

Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Report :

Favorable Government Initiatives to Boost Production

Saudi Arabia has one of the highest consumption levels in the region. There is a rising preference for a high-protein and low-fat diet, along with the escalating demand for animal protein.

Saudi notably depends on imports to meet consumer demand for poultry meat and other products. The Saudi government has also taken various initiatives to boost production in the country over the past few years. It is engaged in multiple trade deals and establishing new bonds with major poultry-meat-producing countries to meet rising consumer demand for high-quality meat.

Broiler Meat is a Significant Product Segment

Owing to the increase in the number of working women in the country, the preference for convenient, ready-to-eat, and ready-to-cook products, packaged food products, including broiler meat, have risen.

Local market players are forming partnerships with global players to expand their product reach. Due to the rising market demand, leading players increasingly invest in the broiler meat segment to consolidate their market shares.

What are the latest developments in the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market ?

In October 2022, Brazil’s BRF started a poultry project in Saudi Arabia with the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) with a combined investment of USD 500 million.

In August 2022, Seara, a JBS SA brand, launched its superior-quality frozen foods in the Middle East.

In June 2022, Tanmiah Food Company extended its poultry production capacity in Saudi Arabia by upgrading its primary processing facility in Riyadh.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Based on Product Type and Distribution Channel.

Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Eggs Broiler Meat Processed Meat



Nuggets and Popcorn Burgers Mortadella Franks, Sausages, and Hot Dogs Marinated Poultry Products Other Processed Poultry Meats



Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Hotels Restaurants Catering Modern Trade (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets) Other Distribution Channels



