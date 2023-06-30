Japan Diabetes Care Devices Market Revenues to Reach USD 9.55 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderbad, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Japan Diabetes Care Devices Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 8.21 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.07% during the forecast period.

Diabetes care devices are pieces of equipment and software that all diabetic patients can make use of to control the glucose levels in their blood. It also helps them control diabetes complications and enhance their quality of life.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 8.21 billion Market Size (2028) USD 9.55 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.07% Study Period 2017-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of the management devices segment. The growth of the glucose monitoring segment.

Who are the Top Companies in the Japan Diabetes Care Devices Market?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the diabetes care devices market has undergone drastic changes. According to an analysis American Diabetes Association, diabetes worsened the condition of Japanese COVID-19 patients. The pandemic created opportunities for the diabetes care sector.

The most notable players in the Japanese diabetes care devices market are,

Abbott Diabetes Care

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

LifeScan

Arkray

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Sanofi

Dexcom

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk AS

Becton Dickinson

Eli Lilly

Ypsomed Holding AG

Insulet Corporation

Terumo

Key Highlights from the Japan Diabetes Care Devices Report :

Growth of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segment

Continuous glucose monitoring sensors are used to detect blood sugar levels through glucose oxidase.

A small plastic cannula is used to insert a small sensor into the arm or abdomen through the top layer of the skin. A CGM then takes the glucose reading.

The frequency at which glucose levels need to be monitored depends on which type of diabetes the patient is suffering from.

Growth of the Management Devices Segment

In the management devices segment, insulin cartridges and reusable pens occupied the highest market share, at around 68%.

Insulin vials were used in the past. Insulin cartridges in reusable pens are their upgraded version.

Reusable pens are comparatively more consumer-friendly as they are more compact in size than traditional insulin vials.

What are the Latest Developments in the Japan Diabetes Care Devices Market?

In June 2022, Health2Sync and Sanofi announced that they were going to improve insulin products. They planned to work on connected caps for insulin products, which can automatically make a record of the doses delivered.

In March 2022, a Tokyo-based healthcare IoT setup, Quantum Operation Inc., released a glucose monitor capable of constant measurement. It was the world’s first non-invasive glucose monitor.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Japan Diabetes Care Devices Market Based on Management Devices and Monitoring Devices:



By Management Devices (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2028) Insulin Pump Insulin Pump Device Insulin pump Reservoir Infusion Set Insulin Syringes Cartridges in Reusable Pens Insulin Disposable Pens Jet Injectors



By Monitoring Devices (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2028) Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Glucometer Devices Blood Glucose Test Strips Lancets Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensors Durables (Receivers and Transmitters)



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Japan Diabetes Care Devices Market Report (2023-2028) .

