The Global Football Shoes Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2099.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

The report on the football shoes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by frequent launches of football shoes by vendors, demand for premium football shoes, and mergers and acquisitions among vendors.



The football shoes market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Firm ground

• Soft ground

• Artificial ground type

• Turf type

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• South America

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased online penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the football shoe market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for exclusive designer collections and an increasing number of football events will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the football shoes market covers the following areas:

• Football shoes market sizing

• Football shoes market forecast

• Football shoes market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading football shoes market vendors that include Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., BasicNet Spa, Concave International Pty Ltd., Decathlon SA, Geox S.p.A, Iconix International, JOMA SPORT SA, Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc., NEW MILLENNIUM SPORTS S.L., Nike Inc., Pantofola Doro Spa, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Thornico AS, Under Armour Inc., and Wareshop2 Ltd.. Also, the football shoe market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

