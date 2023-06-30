New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces its Five Corporate Interviews on Episode 484, Airing Saturday, July 01, 2023, 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax announces its 484th show line-up, which features five (5) Corporate interviews, airing Saturday, July 01, 2023, 3:30-4:00 PM ET.



1). Biopharmaceutical – Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

2). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) "Green Revolution" episode on its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc .

3). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President.

4). Digital Wellness – Hapbee Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO/Founder.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Episode 484

David Luci, the President/CEO at Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP), is at the Nasdaq Marketsite studio, talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company. Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David provides viewers with an update on the Company's FDA Phase 2b trial on its Ibezapolstat drug for treating Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI) (C. diff) . Enrolled in the trial are thirty-six patients, and Management expects that patient enrollment will end in December 2023. The current FDA trial is one of three value propositions the Company pursues throughout the second half of 2023. With bi-partisan support, the US Congress looks to pass the PASTEUR Act of 2023 , designed to allow federal funds to flow to companies like Acurx that are developing a new class of antibiotic treatments for highly infectious diseases. The $370.5M congressional earmark will help create new antibiotics to save lives and reduce healthcare costs by approximately $2B over the next 10 years. Medicaid, Medicare, and VA patients will receive these new antibiotics at no cost. Current treatments for Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI) (C. diff) and MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) have become resistant, no longer providing protective solutions to those infected. The US CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and WHO (World Health Organization) reported that a new class of antibiotics must combat diseases resistant to the old drugs currently in use. David gives a glimpse at the 5-year plan at the Company, with the expectation that its Ibezpolstat drug is generating millions of dollars for the treatment of C. diff. And the Company is looking to roll out a second pipeline novel drug for treating MRSA and the skin problem associated with those infected with MRSA. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) "Green Revolution" episode features its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. John Spencer, Founder, talks about how they were the first mulch manufacturer that introduced colored mulch products. With a variety of colored mulch now available in the market, John gives a history of how they discovered using iron oxide as an additive in the mulching process to produce the color. John and his son flew to China, met with Chinese iron oxide producers, and secured a constant source of the needed oxide pigments. The next problem to overcome was the ability to scale production. After several different ideas and trials, John and his team developed a 40-foot closed tumbler machine that sprays the mulch with a pre-determined pigment for color. Natural and colored mulch products are available at big box retailers and distributors. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has locations in Florida, Georgia, and Ohio. Viewers can learn more at The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc . - https://mulchmfg.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is with Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) ("Hapbee"). As a digital wellness Company, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. produces and creates wellness products for sleep, relaxation, and focus. Yona updates viewers about current corporate ongoings and a recent announcement on an alliance with Gray Matters Alliance (GMA), which provides elderly care services. The agreement allows Hapbee to distribute its digital wellness product to GMA's care facilities. Use cases revealed that sleeping problems are more likely to occur as we age. Senior care facilities are looking for non-drug sleep aids for better sleep. Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad helps with getting a better night's sleep. The end-user picks the digital frequency they like to fall asleep to and awake refreshed without any secondary effects, like grogginess or sluggishness associated with pills and other ingestible aids. About 80% of Hapbee's sales are from those looking for better sleep. The Hapbee Neckband is the second largest product sales for the Company. The neckband product gives digital frequencies for relaxation and focus. Approximately 50% of end-users who bought the neckband product buy the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad. Viewers are welcome to join and enjoy the digital wellness offered at Hapbee Technologies, Inc. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hapbee Technologies, Inc.- https://hapbee.com/ .

Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN), sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio . OriginClear is creating revolutionary on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. Through innovative financing, OriginClear can offer end-users immediate and cost-saving solutions for their water needs. Any entity with a $1B valuation is known as a Unicorn, and a few are in the water industry. Ken explains that most investors cannot participate in these water companies and that only institutional or large money managers are investors. A recent publication by Forbes Council quoted that the world's first Trillionaire most likely will come from the water industry sector. The global water industry market is at $1T, and Ken believes that OCLN can offer any investor the opportunity to get involved. OCLN's Water On Demand™ business platform and the Company's decentralized approach as a "Water-as-a-Service" provider are unique in the marketplace. As more industries migrate back to the US from overseas, water solutions are an immediate input in getting a US operation up and running. For a fraction of the cost and time to develop a water infrastructure, OCLN can offer a timely solution with immediate results. Customers call OriginClear, Inc's. products and services the "Easy-Button," which can be an immediate water treatment and delivery system solutions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Ana talks to Alain about a business client's hacked email problem. The hacker spoofed the email account and sent wire instructions from the client's bank, causing a $175,000 withdrawal out of the bank account. Alain explains that about 91% of hacks occur through emails, and unfortunately, Business Email Compromises (BEC) are increasing. A hacker gains access to an email portal, and they wait weeks or even months before they make dubious criminal moves. The hackers gather vulnerable and private information to steal. Unfortunately, the bank told the client it was not responsible for the $175,000 wire transfer in this BEC incident. Thus, the hackers stole the unsuspecting client's money. A SekurMail account with the SekurSend/SekurReply feature can significantly minimize the possibility of a hack. An email sent through Sekur's encrypted platform protects both senders and receivers, even if the receiver is not a Sekur subscriber. Sekur owns its servers in Switzerland and is a closed-loop system with no third-party software or Big-tech connections. Sekur now offers SekurVPN, another encrypted product that protects the IP addresses of subscribers. A subscriber can bundle several Sekur's encrypted products to ensure a complete and private communication connection. Businesses can migrate business domain emails to Sekur's platform for an affordable cybersecurity solution. The Company's personnel and products focus on privacy, security concerns, and solutions. Sekur Private Data doesn't use any Big Tech open-source platforms, never asks for phone numbers, never collects, or sells data, never data mines, never logs IP addresses, and never uses 3rd party software/hardware providers. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly Sekur subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscription service. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived."

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM). The Company started in 1985 and is a wholesale and retail mulch supplier that produces and sells high-quality, packaged mulch products. Its products include natural and color-enhanced mulch products made of hardwood, cypress, pine, cedar, and cypress. Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is also known for its SoftScape Mulch; a next-generation product - https://mulchmfg.com/ .

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN):

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) provides a private, clean water solution beyond legacy government-controlled water systems. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That's good for business and sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in on-site, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. The Company has weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo .

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors - https://hapbee.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect Management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding agents that join Real.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e747e03-b6a6-4fb2-b7f6-d5514cd73a75

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e277874-85e5-4a99-bde2-b73aba658896