The Global Telecom Cloud Market is forecasted to grow by USD 31,531.25 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.89% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472163/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the telecom cloud market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising enterprise mobility and need to improve efficiency, high investment by vendors, and emergence of 5G technology.



The telecom cloud market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Small

• Medium enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising telecom dependence after COVID-19 as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom cloud market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements like IoT and AI and increase in telecom cloud management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the telecom cloud market covers the following areas:

• Telecom cloud market sizing

• Telecom cloud market forecast

• Telecom cloud market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom cloud market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Etisalat, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, Telstra Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc.. Also, the telecom cloud market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472163/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________