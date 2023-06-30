The Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,560.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472162/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the authentication and brand protection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing volume of online transactions, increasing incidents of counterfeiting, and presence of government regulations and associations to curb counterfeiting.



The authentication and brand protection market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Non-digital

• Digital



By Method

• Smartphone Authentication

• Blockchain Authentication



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising deployment of blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the authentication and brand protection market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of 3D barcode and development of remote authentication solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the authentication and brand protection market covers the following areas:

• Authentication and brand protection market sizing

• Authentication and brand protection market forecast

• Authentication and brand protection market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading authentication and brand protection market vendors that include 3M Co., AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentic Vision GmbH, Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Centro Grafico DG SpA, Crane Holdings Co., De La Rue PLC, Digimarc Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Ennoventure Inc., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, HID Global Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Merck KGaA, Optel Group, Paragon Group Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Wisekey International Holding AG. Also, the authentication and brand protection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

