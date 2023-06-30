The Global Passenger Information System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 22.08 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.65% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passenger Information System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472143/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the passenger information system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing availability of app-driven services for PIS, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and an increase in government and private sector investments in railways.



The passenger information system market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Mode of Transportation

• Railways

• Roadways

• Air and Waterways



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the IoT and big data driving efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the passenger information system market growth during the next few years. Also, the need for sustainable, clean, and high-speed transport and the integration of ai and ml technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the passenger information system market covers the following areas:

• Passenger information system market sizing

• Passenger information system market forecast

• Passenger information system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading passenger information system market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corp., Dysten Sp. z o. o, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ICON MULTIMEDIA SL, Indra Sistemas SA, LUNETTA Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Passio Technologies Inc., r2p GmbH, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Teleste Corp., Televic Group NV, Thales Group, and Wabtec Corp.. Also, the passenger information system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472143/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________