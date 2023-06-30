The Global Cocoa Beans Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3470.82 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cocoa Beans Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285026/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising popularity of coffee among millennials, increasing demand for chocolate coupled with new product launches, and health benefits of cocoa-rich products.



The cocoa beans market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Confectionery

• Functional food and beverage

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Product

• Cocoa butter

• Cocoa powder

• Cocoa beverages

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M and A) as one of the prime reasons driving the cocoa beans market growth during the next few years. Also, initiatives toward zero deforestation for cocoa farming worldwide and growing initiatives for sustainable organic cocoa production will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cocoa beans market covers the following areas:

• Cocoa beans market sizing

• Cocoa beans market forecast

• Cocoa beans market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cocoa beans market vendors that include Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Cocoa Supply, Costa Esmeraldas Cacao Co., Dutch Cocoa BV, ECOM Agroindustrial Corp. Ltd., Edna Group, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., India Cocoa Pvt. Ltd., JINDAL COCOA, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Meridian Cacao Co., Mitsubishi Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Nederland SA, Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd., Puratos Group NV, The Mexican Arabica Bean Co., United Cocoa Processor Inc., and CEMOI Group. Also, the cocoa beans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

