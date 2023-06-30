The Global Functional Tea Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3348.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Tea Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231814/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the functional tea market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of functional tea, growing demand for organic functional tea, and new product launches.



The functional tea market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Herbal tea

• Fruit tea

• Flower tea

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the premiumization of functional tea products as one of the prime reasons driving the functional tea market growth during the next few years. Also, growing preference for online shopping and expansion of organized retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the functional tea market covers the following areas:

• Functional tea market sizing

• Functional tea market forecast

• Functional tea market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional tea market vendors that include Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Barrys Tea, ekaterra, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, MJF Exports Pvt. Ltd., Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Organic Merchants, The Republic of Tea Inc., and Tiesta Tea Co.. Also, the functional tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

