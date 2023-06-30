Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
30 June 2023

Notification of Interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were allotted to Directors on 30 June 2023 as part of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:

DirectorShares Allotted
Patricia Dimond1,362
Jon Gudelis (husband of Patricia Dimond)1,220
Jocelin Harris4,044

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181