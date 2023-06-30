Skin Toner Market to Reach $1.59Bn by 2028 at 5.2% CAGR with Treatment Toners Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Skin Toner Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Category, Distribution Channel and Geography”, the global skin toner market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,180.80 million in 2022 to US$ 1,596.75 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Skin Toner Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,180.80 million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 1,596.75 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 153 No. of Tables 86 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Category, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered La Mer Technology Inc, Loreal Paris, Shiseido Co Ltd., Dickinson Brands, Mario Badescu Skin Care Inc., Procter & Gamble, Burt's Bees, The Bodyshop International Ltd, Lush Retail Ltd, and Johnson & Johnson





Global Skin Toner Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

La Mer Technology Inc, Loreal Paris, Shiseido Co Ltd., Dickinson Brands, Mario Badescu Skin Care Inc., Procter & Gamble, Burt's Bees, The Bodyshop International Ltd, Lush Retail Ltd, and Johnson & Johnson are among the key players in the global skin toner market. The leading players adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and clientele.

Global Skin Toner Market: Key Insights

Innovative products that claim a wide range of skin benefits are attracting customers’ attention. Skin toner infuses skin with nutrients, brightens the tone, balances the pH level, boosts hydration, and minimizes the appearance of enlarged pores. It helps remove deeply absorbed makeup residue, dead skin cells, and grime from skin pores. Hence, using a skin toner helps simplify the absorption of other skin care products. Also, major market players are developing innovative and toxin-free products by adding natural ingredients and packing eco-friendly packaging, thereby contributing to the consumers’ preference for cosmetic products.

Based on distribution channel, The skin toners market is categorized into several segments, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, drugstores and pharmacies, health and beauty stores, online retail, and various other distribution channels. In 2021, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market. The online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online platforms provide numerous skin toner brands and offer customers a wide range of choices. These platforms also accept feedback from existing customers, which helps consumers compare products and make informed decisions.





The skin toner market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global skin toner market. The market growth in Asia Pacific is significantly attributed to the growth of the beauty and cosmetics industry in the region, expansion of organized retail sector, and trending beauty routines. Also, the growing number of working women in the region and increasing focus on skin care are among the other factors driving the skin toner market in Asia Pacific.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Skin Toner Market:

At the outset of the pandemic, lockdowns imposed in several countries led to an immediate decline in the economy—a slowdown in the global demand for trade and disruptions in supply chain were observed. Subsequently, these factors hampered the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Various companies announced possible delays in cosmetic product deliveries and projected a slump in the sales of their products. In addition, travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America affected business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors hampered the progress of the consumer goods industry, along with restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry. The shortage of manpower and a temporary sales halt through specialty stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores caused due to lockdowns and government restrictions further affected the market negatively. Thus, major companies in the skin toner market faced the hardest hit during the initial phase of the pandemic.

In 2021, the global marketplace began recovering from the losses incurred in 2020 as governments of different countries announced relaxation in social restrictions. Manufacturers were permitted to operate at full capacities, which helped them overcome the demand–supply gap. Moreover, rising vaccination rates contributed to improvements in the overall conditions in different countries, which led to conducive environments for industrial and commercial progress. With economies reviving their operations, the demand for skin toners started rising globally as supermarkets, hypermarkets, beauty stores, and convenience stores resumed operations in full capacity.

The "Skin Toner Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry, focusing on the skin toner market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed segmentation. The skin toner market is segmented on the basis of type, category, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into hydrating toners, exfoliating toners, and treatment toners. By category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. In terms of distribution channel, the global skin toner market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, drugstores and pharmacies, health and beauty stores, online retail, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the skin toner market and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





