The Global Commerce Cloud Market is forecasted to grow by USD 35810.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.67% during the forecast period

The report on the commerce cloud market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing social media penetration, the need for optimizing operational efficiency and surging demand for e-commerce.



The commerce cloud market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Grocery and pharmaceutical

• Electronics/ furniture/ bookstores

• Fashion and apparel

• Quick service restaurants

• Others



By Component

• Platform

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of virtual store businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the commerce cloud market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of blockchain and ai in business operations and the growing number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the commerce cloud market covers the following areas:

• Commerce cloud market sizing

• Commerce cloud market forecast

• Commerce cloud market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commerce cloud market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apttus Corp., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., commercetools GmbH, Digital River Inc., Elastic Path Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kibo Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Shopify Inc., Sitecore Holding II AS, and VTEX. Also, the commerce cloud market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

