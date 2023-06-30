GREATER GOOD CHARITIES JOINS FORCES WITH THE WELLNESS FOUNDATION TO PROVIDE 663,000 PET FOOD MEALS TO HELP FAMILIES IN NEED

Seattle, Wash., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, GOODS, a program of Greater Good Charities teamed up with Wellness Pet Company’s Wellness Foundation to provide 663,000 meals to help families who are facing economic hardships stay together and feed their pets. The GOODS Program operates on a hub and spoke model, delivering product to pre-vetted and trained Ambassador groups who then distribute the product to local end recipient groups in need.



This generous donation is being distributed by Rescue Pack in Chicago, Phoenix Dream Center in Phoenix, and Feeding Tampa Bay in Tampa. Together, the donations helped more than 30 organizations support local families in need, rescues, shelters, and food pantries.



“We are proud to work with the Wellness Foundation and Wellness Pet Company to help keep people and their beloved pets together during challenging times,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “Pets provide comfort to family members and no family should ever be forced to have to give up their pets because of an economic hardship.”



The GOODS Program works to help more than 9,000 animal welfare organizations across the nation that provide this essential service to their communities. In addition to helping homeless pets, the GOODS Program helps families facing economic hardships, homeless populations, veterans, domestic violence survivors, and victims of disaster through thousands of additional charitable partners.



About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Wellness Pet Company

Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting natural pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram , TikTok, and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.