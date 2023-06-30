The Global Defoamers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1721.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Defoamers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06063708/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of water-based defoamers over solvent-based defoamers, increasing demand from the construction industry, and rising demand from developing economies.



The defoamers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Water-based

• Silicone-based

• Mineral-oil based

• Others



By Application

• Architectural

• Industrial

• Wood and furniture

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of eco-friendly coatings and additives as one of the prime reasons driving the defoamers market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of non-aqueous slurries as defoamers and thickeners and robust expansion of the paints and coating industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the defoamers market covers the following areas:

• Defoamers market sizing

• Defoamers market forecast

• Defoamers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading defoamers market vendors that include Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Ecolab Inc., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kemira Oyj, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quaker Chemical Corp., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Supreme Silicones India Pvt Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the defoamers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

