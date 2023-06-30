The Global Horse and Sports Betting Market is forecasted to grow by USD 171.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Horse and Sports Betting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897345/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the horse and sports betting market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing digital connectivity, the legalization of horse and sports betting, and increasing disposable incomes.



The horse and sports betting market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Offline betting

• Online betting



By Type

• Fixed odds wagering

• Exchange betting

• Live betting

• esports betting

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning as one of the prime reasons driving the horse and sports betting market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on market consolidation and the growing popularity of esports will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the horse and sports betting market covers the following areas:

• Horse and sports betting market sizing

• Horse and sports betting market forecast

• Horse and sports betting market Industry Analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading horse and sports betting market vendors that include 888 Holdings Plc, Abudantia BV, Bet365 Group Ltd., BetOnline, Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Chancier BV, Churchill Downs Inc., DraftKings Inc., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, MGM Resorts International, Parimatch, PENN Entertainment Inc., Sportech Plc, SportsBetting.ag, The Betway Group, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Webis Holdings Plc. Also, the horse and sports betting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

