Carbon Nanotube Market to Worth USD 97.64 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have emerged as a highly desirable material for a wide range of applications that demand exceptional properties surpassing those of conventional materials. Their unique combination of high strength, electrical conductivity, durability, lightweight nature, and thermal conductivity makes them a preferred choice in numerous industries.

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are fascinating one-dimensional structures composed of rolled-up sheets of graphene, a two-dimensional carbon lattice. The discovery of CNTs has ignited tremendous research interest due to their extraordinary properties and the endless possibilities they offer for various applications. CNTs possess exceptional mechanical strength, high electrical conductivity, and excellent thermal properties.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 38.52 billion 2030 Value Projection USD 97.64 billion CAGR 13.25% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Method

End-User Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Carbon Nanotube Market

Arkema SA

Showa Denko KK

Hanwha Chemical Corp.

OCSiAl Group

Cheap Tubes Inc.

Nanocyl SA

Raymor Industries Inc.

Nanoshel LLC

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

FutureCarbon GmbH

Arry International Group Limited

Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

Cnano Technology Limited

Carbon Solutions Inc.

Klean Industries Inc.

Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies Inc.

Nanolab Inc.

Nanolayer Pvt. Ltd.

Nanointegris Inc.

Plastics and Composites Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Utilization of Engineered Polymers

Plastics and composites are projected to emerge as dominant materials in various industries, primarily driven by the increasing utilization of engineered polymers in the automotive and construction sectors during the forecast period. The demand for these materials is expected to surge due to their exceptional properties and versatility. Plastics, known for their durability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, find extensive applications in diverse sectors, ranging from packaging to electronics.

The market in North America is poised to experience substantial growth in the carbon nanotube market during the forecast period, primarily due to the concentration of manufacturers in the region. Many prominent plastics and composites industry manufacturers have established their base in North America, contributing to the region's market dominance.

Electrical and Electronics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Exceptional Electrical Properties of Plastics and Composites

The electrical and electronics segment is expected to grow in the carbon nanotube market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the exceptional electrical properties of plastics and composites, making them highly suitable for fabricating electronic devices. Engineered polymers exhibit desirable characteristics, such as high dielectric strength, low electrical conductivity, and excellent thermal stability, making them ideal for applications in the electrical and electronics industries.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific have emerged as the fastest-growing carbon nanotube market, primarily driven by the substantial demand in developing countries such as China, India, and Taiwan. This growth can be attributed to the region's rising demand for electronic products, fueled by the increasing population, urbanization, and growing disposable incomes.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the carbon nanotube market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Carbon Nanotube Market

In September 2022, engineers at EPFL made a groundbreaking discovery by successfully implanting carbon nanotubes into photosynthetic bacteria, significantly boosting their electrical production. This innovative technique enhanced the bacterial solar cell efficiency and demonstrated a fascinating phenomenon of nanotube transfer to the bacteria's offspring, termed "inherited nano bionics." This discovery holds immense potential for advancing the field of nano bionic cells and opens up new avenues for harnessing renewable energy through biological systems.

Two prominent Bangalore firms, QpiAi and NoPo Nanotechnologies, recently joined VIT-AP University in Amaravati through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on a virtual platform. These MoUs serve as agreements to foster research collaboration in Quantum Computing, Machine Learning, and Data Science. The partnerships promote knowledge exchange, collaborative projects, and mutual support between companies and universities.

