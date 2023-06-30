The Global Diamond Market is forecasted to grow by USD 39665 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diamond Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873421/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for wedding jewelry, innovation in terms of design and manufacturing technology, and growing demand for synthetic diamonds from APAC.



The diamond market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Jewelry making

• Industrial applications



By Type

• Natural

• Synthetic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for synthetic diamonds from emerging applications as one of the prime reasons driving the diamond market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing consumption of polished diamonds in the jewelry industry and the increase in the adoption of the omnichannel strategy by the jewelry industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the diamond market covers the following areas:

• Diamond market sizing

• Diamond market forecast

• Diamond market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diamond market vendors that include Anglo American plc, Asian Star Co Ltd., BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Brilliant Earth LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, DAMIANI S.p.A., F.lli Pisa SRL, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora AS, Sagar Diamonds Ltd., Sheetal Group, Signet Jewelers Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tacori Inc., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Vaibhav Global Ltd.. Also, the diamond market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

