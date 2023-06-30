The Global Personal Safety Alarms Market is forecasted to grow by USD 84.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Safety Alarms Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796220/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the personal safety alarms market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing personal safety concerns, growing premiumization of personal safety alarms, and growing expansion of the product portfolio.



The personal safety alarms market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Mobile phone app

• Stand-alone devices

• Vehicle-based

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing government initiatives for the safety of citizens as one of the prime reasons driving the personal safety alarms market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in product innovations and growing demand for child safety alarms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the personal safety alarms market covers the following areas:

• Personal safety alarms market sizing

• Personal safety alarms market forecast

• Personal safety alarms market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal safety alarms market vendors that include ADT Inc., BASU, Cutting Edge Products Inc., Doberman Security Products Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., JNE Security Ltd., Kasiel Solutions Inc., KATANA Safety Inc., Mace Security International Inc., MaxxmAlarm, Revolar Inc., SABRE, Safelet BV, SeniorWorld, Super Sparkly Safety Stuff LLC, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Unaliwear Inc., Verve Safety, and WEAlarms Ltd.. Also, the personal safety alarms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

