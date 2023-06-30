The Global Stadium Lighting Market is forecasted to grow by USD 200.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stadium Lighting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791387/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the stadium lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in stadium construction globally, growth in sporting events globally, and demand for sustainable stadium lighting.



The stadium lighting market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Retrofit installation

• New installation



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the adoption of LED stadium lighting as one of the prime reasons driving the stadium lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of smart stadium lighting control systems and the introduction of intelligent lighting will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the stadium lighting market covers the following areas:

• Stadium lighting market sizing

• Stadium lighting market forecast

• Stadium lighting market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stadium lighting market vendors that include Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Canara Lighting Industries Pvt. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., GS LIGHT , Hubbell Inc., KCL Engineering, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Musco Sports Lighting LLC, Nila Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Qualite Sports Lighting LLC, Signify NV, Techline Sports Lighting, Wipro Enterprises Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG. Also, the stadium lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

