The Global Absorbable Sutures Market is forecasted to grow by USD 622.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.33% % during the forecast period

The report on the absorbable sutures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures globally, the increasing number of road accidents globally, and the growing geriatric population globally.



The absorbable sutures market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Monofilament sutures

• Braided sutures



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Specialty clinics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for absorbable sutures from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the absorbable sutures market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the emergence of smart absorbable sutures will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the absorbable sutures market covers the following areas:

• Absorbable sutures market sizing

• Absorbable sutures market forecast

• Absorbable sutures market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading absorbable sutures market vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bactiguard Holding AB, Boston Scientific Corp., Boz Tibbi Malzeme Sanayi ve Tic. A.S, Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., CPT SUTURES CO. LTD., DemeTECH Corp., Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., Gunze Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Lux Sutures AS, Medtronic Plc, META BIOMED CO. LTD., Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd., Surgical Sutures Pvt. Ltd., Sutumed Corp., Suture Planet, Teleflex Inc., and Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the absorbable sutures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

