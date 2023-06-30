Fly Traps Market to Reach $433,211.4 Thousand, Globally, by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Fly Traps Market by Type (Container, Sticky, and Electric), Application (Residential and Commercial), Price Range (Low, Medium, and High), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retail Stores, E-Commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global fly traps market size was valued at $245,450.3 thousand in 2022, and is projected to reach $433,211.4 thousand by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global fly traps market is experiencing growth due to factors such as a rise in awareness regarding pest control, a rise in the number of hotels and restaurants, and increased urbanization and population growth at an exponential rate. However, the market potential for fly traps may be constrained by the availability and preference of chemical-based pesticides, repellents, or substitute devices. On the other hand, fly traps that fit these requirements can capitalize on the rising demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions.

COVID-19 Scenario:



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a negative impact on the global fly traps market in 2020. The government-imposed lockdown restriction led to a decrease in commercial users' demand for fly traps. Additionally, the supply chain disruptions had an adverse effect on the production and distribution of fly traps.

However, the fly traps market has returned to normalcy.

The electric segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By type, the electric segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fly traps market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Electric fly traps are employed quite frequently. These fly traps are common at restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and other public spaces.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period-

By application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the global fly traps market share and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant adoption of fly traps in various commercial spaces, such as hotels, cafes, restaurants, factories, industrial units, and hospitals. On the other hand, the residential segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to a rise in health consciousness, a surge in prevalence of infectious and vector-borne diseases, an increase in the population of infection-spreading flies and insects, an upsurge in healthcare costs, rapid urbanization, and a rise in awareness of the benefits of fly traps.

The medium segment to rule the roost by 2032-

By price range, the medium segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fly traps market, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. With the rise in prevalence of viral and parasitic infections among the population, spread by flies is a major reason behind the growth of medium-priced fly trap products. However, the high segment would display the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The rise in penetration of fast-food and quick-service restaurant chains across developing economies is expected to boost growth in the high-priced segment of the global fly traps market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, garnering more than half of the global fly traps market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Fly traps are an effective and environmentally friendly way to control flies. North America is characterized by increased consumer expenditure on health and wellness products, increased health awareness and consciousness, a rise in healthcare costs, and the presence of several leading manufacturers of fly traps in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of deploying fly traps at homes and other commercial spaces, a growth in demand for natural pest control products, a rise in the prevalence of cholera and other vector borne diseases, and the need for effective and safe pest control methods.

Leading Market Players: -

Agri Phero Solutionz

Cleanrth

Eco Trap Guard

Woodstream Corporation

Flies Be Gone

Godwill Energy Products Private Limited

Arbico Organics

Katchy Bug

McQwin

Pestronics

Rescue

Ecoman Biotech

Reza Hygiene

RSVP International

Sterling International, Inc.

Rentokil

Brandenburg

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fly traps market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



