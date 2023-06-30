The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 72,902.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 59.5% % during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658041/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising use of multimedia services, increasing demand for VoLTE, and cost-effectiveness of vEPC solutions.



The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Application

• LTE/VoLTE/VoWiFi

• MPN and MVNO

• IoT and M2M

• BWA



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the deployment of 5G infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of LTE for public safety and increasing adoption of vEPC by enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market covers the following areas:

• Virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market sizing

• Virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market forecast

• Virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market vendors that include Athonet Srl, Cassava Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Cumucore Oy, Druid Software, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., IPLOOK Technologies, Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Twilio Inc., and ZTE Corp.. Also, the virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

