The Global Plastic Straps Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1047.69 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period

The report on the plastic straps market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of polyester straps as a viable option to steel strapping, a lightweight and low-cost alternative to other materials, and increasing demand for plastic straps in the construction and packaging industry.



The plastic straps market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paper and printing

• Metal and steel

• Fiber and textile

• Brick and tiles

• Others



By Type

• Polypropylene straps

• Polyester straps

• Nylon and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of bioplastics as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic straps market growth during the next few years. Also, the flourishing e-commerce industry encouraging demand for plastic straps and high growth potential in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the plastic straps market covers the following areas:

• Plastic straps market sizing

• Plastic straps market forecast

• Plastic straps market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic straps market vendors that include Auto Strap India, CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Cyklop International, DuBose Strapping Inc., Duravant LLC, HANGZHOU YOUNGSUN INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., LINDER GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Mosca GmbH, PAC Strapping Products Inc., Plastex Extruders Ltd., Ruparel Polystrap Pvt. Ltd., S.K. INDUSTRIES INDORE, Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., Scientex Berhad, StraPack Corp., and Teufelberger Holding AG. Also, the plastic straps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

