Work by the Treasury on the implementation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards has proven to be more extensive than anticipated. As a result, the Government accounts for 2022 will not be published until July. With reference to the above, it will not be possible to satisfy the conditions of Article 56 of Act No. 123/2015, on Public Finances, by publishing the Government accounts within six months of the end of each year.
Publication of Government accounts for the year 2022
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
