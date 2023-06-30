The Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market is forecasted to grow by USD 14,397.23 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387031/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the semiconductor assembly and packaging services market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for semiconductor wafers, the explosive growth of wireless computing devices due to the advent of IoT, and the development of 3D chip packaging, FIWLP, and FOWLP technology.



The semiconductor assembly and packaging services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• WLP and Die level packaging



By Application

• Communication sector

• Industrial and automotive sector

• Computing and networking sector

• Consumer electronics sector



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the short product lifecycle of mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor assembly and packaging services market growth during the next few years. Also, growing need for semiconductor memory devices and rising acceptance of wearable devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the semiconductor assembly and packaging services market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor assembly and packaging services market sizing

• Semiconductor assembly and packaging services market forecast

• Semiconductor assembly and packaging services market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor assembly and packaging services market vendors that include Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., Intel Corp., Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd., KLA Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tokyo Electron Ltd., Toshiba Corp., ULVAC Inc., ASMPT GmbH and Co. KG, HANA Micron Co. Ltd., Promex Industries Inc., SIGNETICS Corp., and Yole Developpement SA. Also, the semiconductor assembly and packaging services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________