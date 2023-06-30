The Global Balsa Core Materials Market is forecasted to grow by USD 74.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Balsa Core Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303742/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the balsa core materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the shipbuilding industry, increasing demand for balsa wood sheets from end-user industries, and the advantages of balsa core materials.



The balsa core materials market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Monolayer

• Multilayer



By End-user

• Wind energy

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of offshore wind farm installations as one of the prime reasons driving the balsa core materials market growth during the next few years. Also, the application of balsa core materials in sandwich structure construction and the expansion of manufacturing capacities by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the balsa core materials market covers the following areas:

• Balsa core materials market sizing

• Balsa core materials market forecast

• Balsa core materials market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading balsa core materials market vendors that include Adhesive Technologies NZ Ltd., Allred and Associates Inc., Bodotex AS, Carbon Core Corp., Composite Envisions LLC, CoreLite, Diab Group, Gurit Holding AG, I Core Composites LLC, LBI Inc., Nord Compensati Srl, Schweiter Technologies AG, Sicomin Epoxy Systems, and Specialized Balsa Wood LLC. Also, the balsa core materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

