Aramis Group - Number of outstanding shares and voting rights at June 21, 2023

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, June 30, 2023

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

forming the share capital at June 21, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Total number of shares constituting the

share capital Total number

of voting rights (1) Total number of voting rights exercisable at the general meeting (2) 82,828,345 146,125,017 146,024,717

***

(1) Theoretical total number of voting rights, calculated on the basis of all shares to which single and double voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights. Used as a basis for calculating threshold crossings, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers





(2) Number of exercisable voting rights, calculated without taking into account shares without voting rights (including treasury shares)





About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues now on track to reach €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 90,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes around 80 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs around 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing sites throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).



Investor contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of investor relations,

financing and cash management

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24





Press contacts

Brunswick

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet Montegon

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

Attachment