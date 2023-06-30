The Global Corporate Leadership Training Market is forecasted to grow by USD 21808.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Leadership Training Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126552/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the corporate leadership training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by long duration of leadership training programs, awareness about the impact of good leadership on an organization’s financial health, and growing demand for leadership training in the SMB sector.



The corporate leadership training market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Application

• Online training

• ILT

• Blended training



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of gamification in corporate training as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate leadership training market growth during the next few years. Also, the pervasiveness of AR in corporate leadership training and increased integration of e-learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the corporate leadership training market covers the following areas:

• Corporate leadership training market sizing

• Corporate leadership training market forecast

• Corporate leadership training market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate leadership training market vendors that include Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Accademy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.. Also, the corporate leadership training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

