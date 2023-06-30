The Global Railcar Leasing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 18,365.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Railcar Leasing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096240/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the railcar leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost advantages of railcar leasing, rising global crude oil and energy consumption, and expansion of railway infrastructure.



The railcar leasing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Petroleum and chemical

• Coal

• Agricultural products

• Others



By Type

• Freight cars

• Tank cars

• Locomotives



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in cross-border transportation activities as one of the prime reasons driving the railcar leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of mobile power plants and advances in railcar systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the railcar leasing market covers the following areas:

• Railcar leasing market sizing

• Railcar leasing market forecast

• Railcar leasing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railcar leasing market vendors that include Akiem Group SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., C.K. Industries Inc., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, First Citizens Bancshares Inc., GATX Corp., ITE Management L P, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Procor Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, Sasser Family Companies, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., The David J. Joseph Co., The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, Trinity Industries Inc., VTG GmbH, Wells Fargo and Co., and GLNX Corp.. Also, the railcar leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

