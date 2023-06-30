The Global e-Paper Display (EPD) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7,914.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.87% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082049/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the e-paper display (EPD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of e-books, the energy efficiency of EPDs, and the glare or light-pollution-free nature of EPDs.



The e-paper display (EPD) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• E-readers

• Mobile displays

• Public displays

• Wearables

• EPDs in smart cards and others



By Type

• Flexible EPDs

• Curved EPDs

• Foldable EPDs

• Flat EPDs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of EPDs with full color as one of the prime reasons driving the e-paper display (EPD) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of solar-powered EPDs and new EPDs with low energy consumption and high refresh rates will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the e-paper display (EPD) market covers the following areas:

• E-paper display (EPD) market sizing

• E-paper display (EPD) market forecast

• E-paper display (EPD) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-paper display (EPD) market vendors that include Adafruit Industries LLC, Advantech Co. Ltd., ASSA ABLOY AB, CLEARink Displays Inc., DALIAN GOOD DISPLAY Co. Ltd., Hangzhou ZKONG Network Co. Ltd., Microtips Technology Inc., Orient Display USA Corp., Parallax Inc., PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc., Plastic Logic HK Ltd., Probots Techno Solutions, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Shanghai OKRA Technologies Co. Ltd., Solomon Systech International Ltd., SOLUM Europe Gmbh, Toppan Inc., Visionect LLC, Volex Plc, and YFY Inc.. Also, the e-paper display (EPD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082049/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________