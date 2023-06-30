The Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 334.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060880/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need to reduce contamination of food products, the rising need to increase the shelf life of food products with adequate nutrient content, and the increasing end-user preference for certified high-pressure processing equipment.



The high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Horizontal HPP equipment

• Vertical HPP equipment



By Application

• Fruits and vegetables

• Meat products

• Beverages

• Seafood

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing inclination for clean-label products among consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for packaged food and beverages and increasing end-user preference for advanced high-pressure processing equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market covers the following areas:

• High-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market sizing

• High-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market forecast

• High-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market vendors that include American Pasteurization Co., APAPROCESSING BZ SL, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., EPSI International, EXDIN Solutions Sp. zoo, FresherTech, Hiperbaric S.A., Hormel Foods Corp., Hydrolock, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Shandong Pengneng Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., Stansted Fluid Power (Products) Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Universal Pure LLC, and Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060880/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________