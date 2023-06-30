The Global Satellite Propulsion System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 12,320.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Propulsion System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912768/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the satellite propulsion system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of low-cost satellites, cost-effective solutions, and the development of sustainable space launch vehicles.



The satellite propulsion system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Chemical propulsion

• Hybrid propulsion

• All-electric propulsion



By Application

• MEO satellite

• GEO satellite

• LEO satellite



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the propulsion by inert gases as one of the prime reasons driving the satellite propulsion system market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid deployment of cubesats and the use of green propulsive technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the satellite propulsion system market covers the following areas:

• Satellite propulsion system market sizing

• Satellite propulsion system market forecast

• Satellite propulsion system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading satellite propulsion system market vendors that include Airbus SE, ArianeGroup, CU Aerospace, ESCO Technologies Inc., Eutelsat SA, Hispasat SA, IHI Corp., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., OHB SE, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Safran SA, SES SA, SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Starfish Space, Telesat Corp., Thaicom Public Co. Ltd., Thales Group, and Intelsat US LLC. Also, the satellite propulsion system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________