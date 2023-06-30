The Global Chemical Peel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 692.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chemical Peel Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877176/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the chemical peel market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for aesthetic procedures and technological advancement, an increase in healthcare spending, and an increase in beauty consciousness among consumers.



The chemical peel market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospital and recreation centers

• Dermatology clinics



By Type

• Light peel

• Medium peel

• Deep peel



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing awareness about anti-aging measures as one of the prime reasons driving the chemical peel market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in medical tourism and rising demand for laser skin resurfacing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the chemical peel market covers the following areas:

• Chemical peel market sizing

• Chemical peel market forecast

• Chemical peel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemical peel market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., BeautyPharmaCo, Candela Corp., Caudalie International SE, Galderma SA, Hale Cosmeceuticals Inc, Image International Manufacturing LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, MedPeel, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, NEFTIS LABORATORIOS SL, Pierre Fabre SA, ProDerma Light, Radius Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Renee Rouleau Inc., Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Unilever PLC. Also, the chemical peel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

