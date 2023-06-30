The Global MRI Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,494.99 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MRI Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706487/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the MRI systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population, technological advances in MRI, and expanding clinical applications of MRI.



The MRI systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Closed MRI systems

• Open MRI systems



By Type

• Fixed MRI

• Mobile MRI



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the software advances in MRI technology as one of the prime reasons driving the MRI systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of hybrid MRI systems and the focus on the development of helium-free MRI systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the MRI systems market covers the following areas:

• MRI systems market sizing

• MRI systems market forecast

• MRI systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MRI systems market vendors that include Aspect Imaging Ltd., AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FONAR Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MR Solutions Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Onex Corp., Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt ltd, Shenzhen Anke High tech Co., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Time Medical Holding Co Ltd. Also, the MRI systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

