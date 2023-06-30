The Global Contract Cleaning Services Market is forecasted to grow by USD 164.45 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647404/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the contract cleaning services market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of residential buildings, rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability, and a growing number of office spaces.



The contract cleaning services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Service Type

• Window cleaning service

• Carpet cleaning service

• Upholstery cleaning service

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of green cleaning products as one of the prime reasons driving the contract cleaning services market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for contract cleaning services from the hospitality industry and the development of advanced products related to contract cleaning services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the contract cleaning services market covers the following areas:

• Contract cleaning services market sizing

• Contract cleaning services market forecast

• Contract cleaning services market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contract cleaning services market vendors that include ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Bonus Building Care, Cleaning Services Group Inc., Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Eco Group Services, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, OCS Group International Ltd., Pritchard Industries Inc., QUALITY CARRIERS, Sodexo SA, and Stratus Building Solutions. Also, the contract cleaning services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

