The Global Containerized and Modular Data Center Market is forecasted to grow by USD 36.41 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period

The report on the containerized and modular data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid deployment of data centers, the need to reduce the complexity of traditional data centers, and highly suitable data centers for supporting disaster recovery, minimizing downtime, and data restoring.



The containerized and modular data center market is segmented as below:

By Application

• IT and telecommunication

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail and e-commerce

• Others



By Type

• Modular data center

• Containerized data center



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the implementation of software-defined modular data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the containerized and modular data center market growth during the next few years. Also, increased construction of green data centers and integration of modern infrastructure solutions in data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the containerized and modular data center market covers the following areas:

• Containerized and modular data center market sizing

• Containerized and modular data center market forecast

• Containerized and modular data center market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading containerized and modular data center market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Bladeroom Group Ltd., Cannon Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Datapod, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Etix Everywhere France SAS, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., GREEN4T SOLUCOES TI LTDA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IE Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Langley Holdings Plc, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.. Also, the containerized and modular data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

