The Global Camping Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6697.92 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period

The report on the camping equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by indulgence in recreational activities, rise in disposable incomes leading to increased spending on leisure activities, and increasing demand for lightweight camping equipment.



The camping equipment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Camping furniture

• Camping backpacks

• Tents

• Cooking systems and cookware

• Camping gear and accessories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing emphasis on multichannel marketing strategies to improve sales as one of the prime reasons driving the camping equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing awareness about rooftop tents and diversity in camping programs providing new opportunities to service providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the camping equipment market covers the following areas:

• Camping equipment market sizing

• Camping equipment market forecast

• Camping equipment market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading camping equipment market vendors that include AMG Group Ltd., Big Agnes Inc., Cascade Designs Inc., Clarus Corp., Darn Tough, Dometic Group AB, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mont bell Co. Ltd., Mountcraft, Newell Brands Inc., Nordisk Co. AS, Pinnacle Tents, Recreational Equipment Inc., Simex Outdoor International GmbH, VF Corp., Western Mountaineering, Zempire Camping Equipment, NEMO Equipment Inc., and Oase Outdoors ApS. Also, the camping equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

