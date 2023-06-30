The Global Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1233.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829260/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the cloud product lifecycle management market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a reduction in IT expenditure, growing demand for large-scale product lifecycle management, and rising requirements for remotely accessible product lifecycle management solutions.



The cloud product lifecycle management market is segmented as below:

By Product

• cPDM

• DM

• CAD



By Business Segment

• Large Enterprises

• Small

• Medium enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the interlinking of cloud-based product lifecycle management as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud product lifecycle management market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of automatic real-time tracking of products and stringent government regulations to make cloud safer will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cloud product lifecycle management market covers the following areas:

• Cloud product lifecycle management market sizing

• Cloud product lifecycle management market forecast

• Cloud product lifecycle management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud product lifecycle management market vendors that include Accenture Plc, ApparelMagic, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Edaforce Inc., Essig PLM, FusePLM LLC, IFS World Operations AB, Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., Professional Systems Associates Inc., PROLIM Global Corp., Propel Software Solutions Inc., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the cloud product lifecycle management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________