The Global Bus Market is forecasted to grow by USD 15868.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid urbanization, government regulations and incentives, and congestion and traffic management.



The bus market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single deck

• Double deck



By Fuel Type

• Diesel

• Electric and hybrid

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancements in electric buses as one of the prime reasons driving the bus market growth during the next few years. Also, autonomous or self-driving buses and connectivity and smart features will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the bus market covers the following areas:

• Bus market sizing

• Bus market forecast

• Bus market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bus market vendors that include AB Volvo, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd, BYD Co. Ltd., FirstGroup plc, Go Ahead Group Plc, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, MTR Corp. Ltd., National Express Group Plc, NFI Group Inc., Proterra Inc., RegioJet A.S., SNCF Group, Stagecoach Group Plc, Tata Motors Ltd., Transdev Group SA, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., and Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.. Also, the bus market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

