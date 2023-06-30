The Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market is forecasted to grow by USD 68.29 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546957/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the sports and energy drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased consumption among millennials, active and on-the-go lifestyle, and sports sponsorships and endorsements.



The sports and energy drinks market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Organic

• Non-organic



By Product

• Energy drinks

• Sport drinks



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for more functional beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the sports and energy drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, used as mixers with alcohol and increasing focus on natural and organic ingredients will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sports and energy drinks market covers the following areas:

• Sports and energy drinks market sizing

• Sports and energy drinks market forecast

• Sports and energy drinks market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports and energy drinks market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Acli Mate, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Cargill Inc., Decathlon SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Energy Beverages LLC, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hype Energy, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Large Life Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Shree Jalaram Group, Suntory Beverage and Food Europe, The Coca Cola Co., and The Jel Sert Co.. Also, the sports and energy drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

