The Global Sports Turf Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,284.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Turf Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03471835/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the sports turf market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing outdoor sports (baseball, hockey, rugby, etc.) driving market growth, increasing awareness among stadium owners regarding low-cost maintenance of sports turf, and advances in technology for developing artificial sports turf.



The sports turf market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Private sports facilities

• Schools/colleges and universities

• Professional world class stadiums



By Product

• PP sports turf

• PE sports turf

• Nylon sports turf



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the availability of hybrid grass turfs as one of the prime reasons driving the sports turf market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing concern about water scarcity promoting the adoption of sports turf and an increase in partnerships of sports turf vendors with sports clubs and stadiums will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sports turf market covers the following areas:

• Sports turf market sizing

• Sports turf market forecast

• Sports turf market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports turf market vendors that include AstroTurf Corp., Avalon BV, Bellinturf, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Challenger Turf Inc., CoCreation Grass Corp., Controlled Products LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FieldTurf USA Inc., Global Syn Turf Inc., GTR TURF Inc., Hellas Construction Inc, Leling Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Co. Ltd., Mondo Spa, Polytan GmbH, Sport Group Holding GmbH, Sports Turf and Golf Enterprises, Sprinturf, SYNLawn, and TenCate Grass Holding bv. Also, the sports turf market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03471835/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________