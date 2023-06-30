The Global Aluminum Market is forecasted to grow by USD 28,014.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334921/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for aluminum in evs, increasing demand for aluminum cans in the beverage industry, and stringent regulations for environmental protection.



The aluminum market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Transportation

• Construction

• Packaging

• Electrical engineering

• Others



By Type

• Primary aluminum

• Secondary aluminum



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of lightweight materials in various end-user industries as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of green buildings and the rising significance of secondary aluminum will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the aluminum market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum market sizing

• Aluminum market forecast

• Aluminum market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum market vendors that include Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., Century Aluminum Co., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Gulf Extrusions Co. LLC, Hindalco Industries Ltd., HP Inc., Jindal Aluminium Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Manaksia Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., Saudi Arabian Mining Co., State Power Investment Corp., United Company RUSAL, Vedanta Ltd., Vulcan Steel Ltd., and Xinfa. Also, the aluminum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

