The Construction Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9.04 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period

The report on the construction equipment market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government infrastructure investments, increasing urbanization, and growing demand for sustainable construction.



The construction equipment market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Infrastructure



By Product

• Earthmoving equipment

• Material handling equipment

• Concrete Equipment

• Road construction equipment

• Others



This study identifies the increasing demand for electric construction equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the construction equipment market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, digitization and automation in construction equipment and construction equipment rental and leasing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the construction equipment market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Construction equipment market sizing in Europe

• Construction equipment market forecast in Europe

• Construction equipment market industry analysis in Europe



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction equipment market vendors that include AB Volvo, Atlas Copco UK, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Deere and Co., Kobe Steel Ltd., Kubota Corp., SANY Group, Schaeffler AG, Sunward Intelligent Equipment Group, Terex Corp., XCMG Group, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and ZEPPELIN GmbH. Also, the construction equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

