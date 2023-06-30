The Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,662.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03041402/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the satellite manufacturing and launch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in associative launch cost, rising demand for multirole satellites, and expanding scope of space exploration.



The satellite manufacturing and launch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Communication satellite

• Military surveillance

• Earth observation satellite

• Navigation satellite

• Others



By Product

• Satellite launch

• Launch services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in satellite-aided warfare as one of the prime reasons driving satellite manufacturing and launch market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for small satellites and the rise of commercial satellite constellations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the satellite manufacturing and launch market covers the following areas:

• Satellite manufacturing and launch market sizing

• Satellite manufacturing and launch market forecast

• Satellite manufacturing and launch market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading satellite manufacturing and launch market vendors that include Airbus SE, Axelspace Corp., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, GeoOptics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leidos Holdings Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., OHB SE, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rocket Lab USA Inc., RUAG International Holding Ltd., Safran SA, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.. Also, the satellite manufacturing and launch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

